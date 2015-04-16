Four potential replacements in draft for Vikings' Adrian Peterson

The Vikings will need to make a decision quickly, however, as the NFL draft is just two weeks away and no team would want to have uncertainty about a key player linger into draft weekend. And while the 11th pick of the first round might be a little rich for a position that hasn't cracked the first round since 2012, a second-round pick might not be too soon. NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein looks at two potential replacements for Peterson that, if necessary, the Vikings could look to add in the draft: