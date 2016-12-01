Four NFL teams scouting Deshaun Watson in ACC title game

5 clubs attending:Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks.

Details: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Three top players:Oklahoma State (QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, LB Chad Whitener); Oklahoma (RB Samaje Perine, WR Dede Westbrook, RB Joe Mixon).

Matchup to watch:Oklahoma State LB Chad Whitener vs. Oklahoma RBs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. Since returning to the lineup from an injury, Perine has commanded a big role in the OU offense (54 carries in two games), and his physical style will test Whitener between the tackles. Mixon is more effective running outside, and he's also the back the Sooners throw to more often (30 receptions to Perine's 10), which could present more of a challenge for a 6-foot, 250-pound middle 'backer like Whitener. Slowing the Sooners' offense might not be possible for a struggling OSU defense, but it begins with Whitener, a 2015 All-Big 12 pick, doing his part to keep Perine and Mixon from breaking into the secondary.