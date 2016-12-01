Four NFL teams scouting Deshaun Watson in ACC title game

Published: Dec 01, 2016 at 06:21 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Every week during the college football season, NFL clubs deploy scouts to campuses all over the country to make in-person evaluations on draft prospects. Naturally, the bigger games featuring more top prospects tend to draw larger contingents of scouts. Each week, College Football 24/7 brings you a look at the teams credentialed to attend some of the biggest games in college football.

Note: Teams listed to attend are credentialed for the games as of this writing. Lists are subject to change. The SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 Championship Games do not issue press box credentials to scouts, though they might be seated outside of the press box.

ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

4 clubs attending:Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers.
Details: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
Three top players:Clemson (QB Deshaun Watson, WR Mike Williams, CB Cordrea Tankersley); Virginia Tech (CB Brandon Facyson, TE Bucky Hodges, WR Isaiah Ford).
Matchup to watch:Clemson WR Mike Williams vs. Virginia Tech CB Brandon Facyson. Williams is at his best when he's fighting for contested throws, using his size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and superior ball skills to beat smaller cornerbacks for big gains. Facyson, however, will be more of a physical challenge than Williams is used to. At 6-2, 200 pounds, he's a more physical presence than most cornerbacks, and he's broken up 11 passes on the year. Facyson figures to have more to gain in this matchup. Williams is a proven star, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney insists he'll be the first wide receiver drafted in April.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

5 clubs attending:Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks.
Details: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Three top players:Oklahoma State (QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, LB Chad Whitener); Oklahoma (RB Samaje Perine, WR Dede Westbrook, RB Joe Mixon).
Matchup to watch:Oklahoma State LB Chad Whitener vs. Oklahoma RBs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon. Since returning to the lineup from an injury, Perine has commanded a big role in the OU offense (54 carries in two games), and his physical style will test Whitener between the tackles. Mixon is more effective running outside, and he's also the back the Sooners throw to more often (30 receptions to Perine's 10), which could present more of a challenge for a 6-foot, 250-pound middle 'backer like Whitener. Slowing the Sooners' offense might not be possible for a struggling OSU defense, but it begins with Whitener, a 2015 All-Big 12 pick, doing his part to keep Perine and Mixon from breaking into the secondary.

