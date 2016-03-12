Four NFL head coaches attend Clemson's pro day

Defensive end Kevin Dodd -- 6-5, 271 -- had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.44 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.32 seconds. He also performed 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Dodd has long, 34-inch arms, and also worked out at outside linebacker at the pro day. However, I think his best position in the NFL will be at defensive end rather than linebacker.