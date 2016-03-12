Four NFL head coaches attend Clemson's pro day

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan, Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano, and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert -- were present for Clemson's pro day on Thursday.
Cornerback Mackensie Alexander -- 5-foot-10 1/4, 189 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 and 4.51 seconds. He had a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-1 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.21 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.18 seconds. Alexander displayed a lot of quickness in his positional workout, and he should be a very strong corner in the NFL.
Defensive end Kevin Dodd -- 6-5, 271 -- had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.44 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.32 seconds. He also performed 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Dodd has long, 34-inch arms, and also worked out at outside linebacker at the pro day. However, I think his best position in the NFL will be at defensive end rather than linebacker.
Safety T.J. Green -- 6-2 3/4, 215 -- had a 4.41-second short-shuttle time and 7.10-second three-cone time. Green is a former wide receiver who made the switch to safety two years ago.
Safety Jayron Kearse -- 6-4 1/2, 210 -- ran a 4.6-second short shuttle and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. He worked out good in the positional drills, and showed good ball skills.
Defensive end Shaq Lawson -- 6-2 3/4, 273 -- stood on his numbers from the combine, which were impressive. Lawson had a good pro day workout. Like Dodd, Lawson also worked out at outside linebacker, but his position in the NFL will be at defensive end.
Wide receiver Charone Peake -- 6-2 5/8, 206 -- ran the 40 in 4.38 and 4.37 seconds. Peake, who has 8 1/2-inch hands and 34 7/8-inch arms, had a couple of drops in the positional workout. Other than that, he looked good at the wide receiver position.
Running back Zac Brooks -- 5-11 7/8, 199 -- ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.52 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.38 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.09 seconds. He put the bar up 18 times on the bench press. Brooks could be selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft, or be a priority free-agent pickup for a team after the draft.
The workout was held indoors and run on FieldTurf. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his staff do a great job with the program, and the pro day was extremely well-organized.