Four moves that could turn the 2015 NFL Draft upside down

Last year, Jerry Jones admitted he nearly had to have a draft card with Johnny Manziel's name on it snatched away from him when the Cowboys were making their first-round pick. They passed on Manziel, taking OL Zack Martin instead with the 16th overall pick, and that worked out very well (Martin was selected as an All-Pro as a rookie). But with Tony Romo a year older, would Jones get the same urge if Oregon QB Marcus Mariota doesn't get picked second overall and starts to slide a bit? Jones said Tuesday that "there's certainly a possibility that we could trade up," so he's at least open to some sort of move. How high would he go, though? The price to get to No. 2 would likely be way too rich, but if Mariota is there at No. 6 (Jets) or No. 10 (Rams), what if Jones gets that twinkle in his eye and picks up the phone to beat all the truly QB-needy teams to the punch? Romo has played well despite his back issues, but Jones obviously didn't think it was too soon to think about finding his eventual replacement a year ago.