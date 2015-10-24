Four killed after car crashes into Oklahoma State parade crowd

The Oklahoma State "Sea of Orange" Homecoming parade turned tragic Saturday when a car crashed into the parade, killing four people.
According to police, there were 44 injuries, including at least eight that are critical. The driver of the car, Adacia Avery Chambers, 25, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, per police.
"It's just a horrible incident," said Stillwater police Capt. Kyle Gibbs.
The accident occurred just blocks from Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys' Saturday game against Kansas began as scheduled, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
"We're going to play and we are going to remember the victims at the game," Hargis said. "And we're going to move forward, but we will remember what's happened today."
Three of the casualties were reported by Stillwater police shortly after the incident. A fourth, a two-year-old boy, was confirmed hours later.