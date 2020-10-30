Four fixes for Bears' offense; Lions, Seahawks bolster defense

Is it time for Bears coach Matt Nagy to give up play-calling duties?

That's the question floating around the Windy City with Chicago's offense continuing to sputter. Although the team is in a prime position to snag a playoff berth with a 5-2 mark near the midpoint of the season, it is hard to consider the Monsters of the Midway legitimate contenders with a punchless offense that ranks 27th in the league in points per game (19.7). It's a credit to the stinginess of Nagy's defense that the Bears are the only above-.500 team among the six squads that average fewer than 20 points per game. The five other teams are a putrid 7-26 combined this season.

The Bears have regressed from a unit that averaged 26.3 points per game in 2018 (fourth best in the NFC) to one that has posted just 18.2 points per game since the start of last season. The drastic decline prompted Nagy to bench former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky in favor of 2020 trade acquisition Nick Foles a month ago, but Foles hasn't provided the lift fans were hoping for, as Chicago has failed to reach 24 points in each of his four starts. In fact, the Bears could only muster a season-low 10 points in a lopsided Week 7 loss to the Rams.

Nagy acknowledged this week that he's considered relinquishing the play-calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, but added: "Right now, where we're at, that's not where we think it's at, but at the same point in time, I'll always continue each week to look at it."

While I certainly understand the concern over the Bears' offense based on its inconsistent passing game and almost non-existent rushing attack (84.1 rush YPG, ranks last in the NFL), I still believe Nagy is the best man to dig the offense out of the hole as the play-caller. The former Arena League quarterback was the driving force of the offense's resurgence during his first season on the job and he has enough weaponry at his disposal to get the unit back on track in 2020. Such a dramatic turnaround will require Nagy to conduct an intensive self-scout on his squad and play-calling tendencies, but it can be done if he enters the process with an open mind.

After taking some time to study the All-22 Coaches Film of the Bears, here are four things they can do to get back on track on offense:

1) Increase the tempo. Based on my review of the tape, Foles and the Bears play better when they are operating at a quicker pace. The quarterback appears to have a better feel for the game when he has more control of the offense at the line of scrimmage, and the faster tempo puts more of the responsibility on No. 9 to make things happen.

By utilizing the no-huddle approach, the Bears are able to get their quarterback into a rhythm by featuring more layups on the menu, leading to a string of completions that raise his confidence. In addition, the frenetic pace forces opponents into simplified looks that alleviates some of the pressure on the offensive line. Defensive coordinators are reluctant to dial up heavy pressure against a no-huddle offense due to communication concerns and potential mental errors. The reduction of blitzes should make it easier for the offensive line to sort out its responsibilities in pass protection to keep Foles upright in the pocket.

Operating at a faster tempo can also help to nullify the pass rush with defensive linemen unable to rotate in and out between plays. If the Bears rip off three or four first downs in a row, the pass rush could become a non-factor due to fatigue, giving the offensive line a chance to seize control of the line of scrimmage.

2) Cut out the cute plays. Nagy's innovative play calls are fun to watch from my couch. Sometimes his trickery disrupts the flow of the offense, though. The reverses, shovel passes and quick pitches show creativity, but the Bears are at their best when they stick to the basics. The lack of production from their misdirection and deception tactics frequently leaves the Bears behind the chains or completely destroys the rhythm of the drive.

Nagy has to resist the urge to play trick 'em football and focus on beating opponents with consistent execution from a smaller menu of plays. Whether it is throwing more quick passes to the perimeter against soft coverage or featuring a diverse screen game, the Bears can get better results by sticking to their core plays.