2020 NFL trade deadline: Could Sam Darnold or Dwayne Haskins provide QB spice?

When it comes to NFL trade deadlines, the reality of what transpires often fails to match the breathless speculation of what could be. It's not unlike a Super Bowl that fails to live up to the hype. We crave the drama, the suspense, the big moment that leaves our mouths agape, but too often the moment ends with a period instead of an exclamation point.

It is against that backdrop I approach this year's deadline, which is next Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. Rather than succumb to the reality that we probably won't see any jaw-dropping deals, let's play the "what if?" game with the league's most important position: quarterback. More specifically, let's focus on quarterbacks on rookie deals ... drafted high in the first round ... whose circumstances could make them intriguing trade bait.

The names that come immediately to mind are the New York Jets' Sam Darnold and Washington Football Team's Dwayne Haskins -- for different reasons. The winless Jets are expected to go through a full rebuild in the offseason, while 2-5 Washington has left little doubt that it does not consider Haskins the answer to its problems.

History tells us that neither will be moved by the deadline, as none of the 30 quarterbacks taken in the first round from 2010-19 was traded or released in the middle of a season while still on his rookie contract. (Seven were traded or waived at the end of a season.) But in the words of football philosopher Bruce Arians: No risk it, no biscuit. So perhaps the front offices with the Jets and Washington will decide to play the market sooner than later. Doing so will require courage, conviction, luck and supportive ownership. Just ask Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

In 2018, Keim traded away third- and fifth-round picks to move up five spots to draft QB Josh Rosen 10th overall. One year later, the Cardinals GM dealt the former UCLA star to Miami on the second day of the draft, having used the No. 1 overall pick on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Although initially viewed as bold, that decision's a no-brainer in hindsight, with Murray establishing himself as one of the league's bright young stars in only his second season and Rosen now on the practice squad in Tampa Bay, his third team in three years.

Keim made that trade in the offseason, which obviously is different from making it in-season, but many of the thought processes are the same when deciding to admit there might be something better, even when you've made a significant investment -- financially and otherwise -- in a young quarterback.

"It's a tremendous amount of pressure," Keim said this week by phone, "and if you're wrong, I mean, it potentially -- or most likely -- ends your career, because you're taking a huge risk. In some respects organizationally, you think it's a step back. OK, now we have to develop another young guy. What about financial commitment you've already had? What about the draft pick you used? It's all those things."

One of the things that made it easier for Keim to pull the trigger was that he got to see Rosen play for a year. The known outweighed the unknown. The guesswork had been eliminated, to some degree.

"The bottom line is you've got to trust your instincts and evaluation," Keim said. "If you're sitting there and you're watching tape, and you think you've got potentially Clyde Drexler in your locker room, but you're watching Michael Jordan on tape, you've got to take Michael Jordan. You don't take a player who you think is a little bit of an upgrade or potentially an upgrade. If you think a guy is a generational talent, and you're picking No. 1, you've got to be able to look in the mirror. You've got to know that you owe it to your organization to do what's right for everybody -- the organization, the community, the coach -- and not just you personally for your career. Otherwise, ultimately, you're going to end up watching Michael Jordan play somewhere else and you're always going to regret it."