Four Alabama players highlight Camp Award watch list

WR Amari Cooper, QB AJ McCarron, LB C.J. Mosley and TB T.J. Yeldon are the Tide contingent. They are among 11 SEC players listed. The Pac-12 is second with nine players, followed by the Big Ten with six, the Big 12 with five, the ACC and MAC with four each, independents with three, and the AAC, Conference USA, Mountain West and Sun Belt with two each. Thirty-seven schools have players on the list.