Four Alabama players highlight Camp Award watch list

Published: Jul 19, 2013 at 06:25 AM
Amari Cooper_130719_ToS

Four Alabama players are on the 50-player watch list released Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation for its player of the year award.

WR Amari Cooper, QB AJ McCarron, LB C.J. Mosley and TB T.J. Yeldon are the Tide contingent. They are among 11 SEC players listed. The Pac-12 is second with nine players, followed by the Big Ten with six, the Big 12 with five, the ACC and MAC with four each, independents with three, and the AAC, Conference USA, Mountain West and Sun Belt with two each. Thirty-seven schools have players on the list.

Last season's winner was Notre Dame LB Manti Te'o, who now is with the San Diego Chargers.

Talented Top 50

Daniel Jeremiah has spent his summer vacation poring over college football video, and the result is this look at college football's top 50 players. More ...

A list of 10 semifinalists will be announced in mid-November, and the player of the year, which is voted on by the 125 FBS coaches and sports information directors, will be announced Dec. 12. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

The entire list:

Nebraska TB Ameer Abdullah

Western Kentucky TB Antonio Andrews

Kent State TB Dri Archer

Clemson QB Tajh Boyd

Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater

Louisiana-Monroe QB Kolton Browning

UCLA LB Anthony Barr

Arizona TB Ka'Deem Carey

Fresno State QB Derek Carr

Marshall QB Rakeem Cato

South Carolina DE Jadeveon Clowney

Alabama WR Amari Cooper

Toledo TB David Fluellen

Rice CB Phillip Gaines

Georgia TB Todd Gurley

Kansas State TB John Hubert

Texas DE Jackson Jeffcoat

Miami TB Duke Johnson

Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton

USC WR Marqise Lee

Michigan OT Taylor Lewan

Northern Illinois QB Jordan Lynch

Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel

Oregon QB Marcus Mariota

Texas A&M OT Jake Matthews

Vanderbilt WR Jordan Matthews

Northwestern TB Venric Mark

Nebraska QB Taylor Martinez

Alabama QB AJ McCarron

Ohio State QB Braxton Miller

Alabama LB C.J. Mosley

Georgia QB Aaron Murray

Notre Dame DT Louis Nix III

TCU QB Casey Pachall

Washington QB Keith Price

USC TB Silas Redd

Ohio State CB Bradley Roby

Mississippi State QB Tyler Russell

Washington TB Bishop Sankey

Baylor TB Lache Seastrunk

Connecticut LB Yawin Smallwood

Arizona State DT Will Sutton

Ohio QB Tyler Tettleton

Oregon TB/WR De'Anthony Thomas

Virginia Tech QB Logan Thomas

Notre Dame DE Stephon Tuitt

BYU LB Kyle Van Noy

TCU CB Jason Verrett

Clemson WR Sammy Watkins

Alabama TB T.J. Yeldon

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW