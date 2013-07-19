Four Alabama players highlight Camp Award watch list

Four Alabama players are on the 50-player watch list released Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation for its player of the year award.
WR Amari Cooper, QB AJ McCarron, LB C.J. Mosley and TB T.J. Yeldon are the Tide contingent. They are among 11 SEC players listed. The Pac-12 is second with nine players, followed by the Big Ten with six, the Big 12 with five, the ACC and MAC with four each, independents with three, and the AAC, Conference USA, Mountain West and Sun Belt with two each. Thirty-seven schools have players on the list.
A list of 10 semifinalists will be announced in mid-November, and the player of the year, which is voted on by the 125 FBS coaches and sports information directors, will be announced Dec. 12. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.
The entire list:
Nebraska TB Ameer Abdullah
Western Kentucky TB Antonio Andrews
Kent State TB Dri Archer
Clemson QB Tajh Boyd
Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater
Louisiana-Monroe QB Kolton Browning
UCLA LB Anthony Barr
Arizona TB Ka'Deem Carey
Fresno State QB Derek Carr
Marshall QB Rakeem Cato
South Carolina DE Jadeveon Clowney
Alabama WR Amari Cooper
Toledo TB David Fluellen
Rice CB Phillip Gaines
Georgia TB Todd Gurley
Kansas State TB John Hubert
Texas DE Jackson Jeffcoat
Miami TB Duke Johnson
Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton
USC WR Marqise Lee
Michigan OT Taylor Lewan
Northern Illinois QB Jordan Lynch
Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel
Oregon QB Marcus Mariota
Texas A&M OT Jake Matthews
Vanderbilt WR Jordan Matthews
Northwestern TB Venric Mark
Nebraska QB Taylor Martinez
Alabama QB AJ McCarron
Ohio State QB Braxton Miller
Georgia QB Aaron Murray
Notre Dame DT Louis Nix III
TCU QB Casey Pachall
Washington QB Keith Price
USC TB Silas Redd
Ohio State CB Bradley Roby
Mississippi State QB Tyler Russell
Washington TB Bishop Sankey
Baylor TB Lache Seastrunk
Connecticut LB Yawin Smallwood
Arizona State DT Will Sutton
Ohio QB Tyler Tettleton
Oregon TB/WR De'Anthony Thomas
Virginia Tech QB Logan Thomas
Notre Dame DE Stephon Tuitt
BYU LB Kyle Van Noy
TCU CB Jason Verrett
Clemson WR Sammy Watkins
Alabama TB T.J. Yeldon