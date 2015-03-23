Former West Virginia star Pat White retiring from football

While White was a high-level college quarterback -- he is the only quarterback in NCAA history to start in four bowl wins, including two BCS victories -- his skill set didn't translate to the NFL. White, who turned 29 last month, barely played for the Dolphins in '09, going 0-of-5 as a passer and rushing for 81 yards on 21 carries. He was released by the Dolphins at the end of camp in 2010 and didn't play another regular-season down in the NFL, although he did have a short stint with the Washington Redskins in 2013. He was a backup for the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos last season, accounting for five touchdowns (four on the ground) in limited action.