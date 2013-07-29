Former Virginia QB Phillip Sims transfers to Winston-Salem State

Sims (6-feet-2, 215 pounds), a consensus national top-three quarterback recruit in the class of 2010, began his career at Alabama. He redshirted as a true freshman, then was beaten out for the starting job by AJ McCarron in 2011. Sims played sparingly with the Tide in 2011, throwing for 163 yards in eight games. Sims, from Chesapeake, Va., transferred to Virginia after that season and received a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility last season.