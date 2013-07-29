Former Virginia QB Phillip Sims transfers to Winston-Salem State

Phillip Sims, who started four games for Virginia last season but was dismissed from the program for academic reasons in May, has transferred to Division II Winston-Salem (N.C.) State.
Sims (6-feet-2, 215 pounds), a consensus national top-three quarterback recruit in the class of 2010, began his career at Alabama. He redshirted as a true freshman, then was beaten out for the starting job by AJ McCarron in 2011. Sims played sparingly with the Tide in 2011, throwing for 163 yards in eight games. Sims, from Chesapeake, Va., transferred to Virginia after that season and received a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility last season.
Sims was mediocre for the Cavs last fall, then came out of spring practice as the No. 3 quarterback. His dismissal happened a little more than a month after spring drills ended.