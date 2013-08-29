Former Vanderbilt star David Price anchors down for Ole Miss

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher David Price, a former Vanderbilt Commodore, is in the midst of a tight race with the Boston Red Sox for the American League East title. But even though every pitch matters, nothing will matter to Price more than the Commodores' season opener with Ole Miss Thursday night.
Price took to YouTube to show his support for VU, saying he'll be watching the ESPN broadcast.
And indeed, he can watch tonight, because the Rays had a day game Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim -- Price has to hope Vandy fares better than his Rays did in a 2-0 loss.
Price's allegiance to Commodores football is certainly commendable based on his personal experience as a VU student. While Price was busy striking out a whopping 368 batters in 254 career innings with Vanderbilt from 2005-2007, including an 11-1 record his final season, VU was utterly dismal on the gridiron: A 14-21 record under Bobby Johnson, with a 6-18 SEC record.
Now that's sticking with your team. And rightfully, the Commodores' official football Twitter feed took note: