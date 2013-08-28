Former top-50 recruit Markeith Ambles now is at Houston

Former top-50 national recruit Markeith Ambles has resurfaced at Houston.
Cougars coach Tony Levine said Ambles officially is enrolled at the school and that he expected Ambles to be ready to play by Sept. 21, against crosstown rival Rice.
Ambles (6-feet-2, 215 pounds) was considered one of the top-10 wide receivers in the nation in the 2010 recruiting class. He originally committed to Tennessee but reneged and signed with USC. He played in four games that fall, finishing with one catch for 3 yards. He was suspended midway through the season for academic reasons, then left the team. He rejoined the Trojans in January 2011, then was declared academically ineligible for the 2011 season that summer.
Ambles sat out the '11 season and attended Arizona Western College in 2012. He led the Matadors with 44 receptions for 757 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Houston has one of the best underclass receivers in the nation in sophomore Deontay Greenberry (6-3, 198). If Ambles can rediscover the talent that made him a national recruit, he and Greenberry could form a potent 1-2 punch at receiver.
