Former top-50 recruit Markeith Ambles now is at Houston

Ambles (6-feet-2, 215 pounds) was considered one of the top-10 wide receivers in the nation in the 2010 recruiting class. He originally committed to Tennessee but reneged and signed with USC. He played in four games that fall, finishing with one catch for 3 yards. He was suspended midway through the season for academic reasons, then left the team. He rejoined the Trojans in January 2011, then was declared academically ineligible for the 2011 season that summer.