Former Titans QB Vince Young arrested on DWI charge

Young led the Longhorns to their last national championship in 2005 with a season-ending win over USC in the Rose Bowl, a 41-38 comeback win that endures as one of college football's classic championship games. He was drafted No. 3 overall by the Titans in 2006, but fell out of favor with the Titans after five seasons. He threw more interceptions (51) than touchdowns (46) for his career. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2011 with the Philadelphia Eagles.