Former Titans QB Vince Young arrested on DWI charge

Published: Jan 25, 2016 at 02:42 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Former Texas and Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young has been arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Young was booked into jail at 12:46 a.m. on Monday on a $2,000 bond. He was released later Monday under circumstances that will land a supervisor in hot water, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The supervisor allowed for the former Longhorns star to exit the jail in a car from a rear entrance, violating protocol, per the report.

The arrest report indicates the arresting officer noticed Young, in a 2016 Chevy Silverado, remained stopped at a green light for nearly 10 seconds and was drifting out of his lane. After the traffic stop, he found Young smelled strongly of alcohol, spoke with slurred speech, and was unable to balance himself, per the arrest report. The arresting officer noted in the report that Young laughed, which the officer considered to be unusual.

The arrest puts Young and the University of Texas in an awkward position given Young's employment at the school. He is an officer in the UT Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

Young led the Longhorns to their last national championship in 2005 with a season-ending win over USC in the Rose Bowl, a 41-38 comeback win that endures as one of college football's classic championship games. He was drafted No. 3 overall by the Titans in 2006, but fell out of favor with the Titans after five seasons. He threw more interceptions (51) than touchdowns (46) for his career. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2011 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

