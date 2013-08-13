Former Texas WR Cayleb Jones will transfer to Arizona

Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez has opened a recruiting pipeline to Texas, specifically the University of Texas.
Former Longhorns wide receiver Cayleb Jones is headed to Arizona, his father told the Austin American-Statesman on Tuesday, and becomes the second high-profile transfer from Austin to Tucson in less than a month, joining quarterback Connor Brewer.
Jones caught two passes for 35 yards and added one carry for 10 yards in his lone season at Texas, but had been suspended from the football program since March after being charged with felony assault for punching a Texas tennis player. The charge against Jones was later reduced to a misdemeanor.
A highly regarded recruit coming out of high school, Jones can redshirt this season while meeting NCAA transfer requirements and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.