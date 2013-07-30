Former Texas QB Connor Brewer headed to Arizona

Former Texas quarterback Connor Brewer is headed home, announcing Monday evening on Twitter that he will transfer to Arizona.
Brewer left the Longhorns earlier this month and was recruited by the likes of Alabama and Notre Dame before deciding on the Wildcats, where he will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2013 season. Scout.com was the first to report his destination.
Already behind starter David Ash and backup Case McCoy, Brewer ceded the third spot on the depth chart to early enrollee Tyrone Swoopes this spring and seemed unlikely to ever see meaningful playing time at Texas.
But there are no guarantees for Brewer at Arizona either. Head coach Rich Rodriguez has never been afraid to start a true freshman -- giving the reigns to Pat White at West Virginia and Denard Robinson at Michigan -- and adds talented Las Vegas product Anu Solomon this fall. Rodriguez also received a verbal commitment from 2014 recruit Brandon Dawkins earlier in the week.
Brewer won three state titles at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral and his former high school coach is now an assistant at Arizona.