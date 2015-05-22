Former Texas A&M QB Kenny Hill transferring to TCU

Like A&M, TCU runs a spread offense, which fits Hill's skill set. Touted Horned Frogs quarterback Trevone Boykin will be a senior this fall. Thus, the expectations are for Hill to sit out this season and take over as quarterback in 2016. Immaturity was an issue at A&M, and Hill needs to use this year off to, basically, grow up. If he does so, he has the potential to put up big numbers in '16.