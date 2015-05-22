Former Texas A&M QB Kenny Hill transferring to TCU

Kenny Hill made official what has been expected for almost five months: The former Texas A&M quarterback is transferring to TCU.
Hill will sit out this season and have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2016. He played sparingly as a true freshman third-team quarterback behind Johnny Manziel in 2013 before opening last season as A&M's starter.
He threw for a school-record 511 yards in his first start, a season-opening win over South Carolina last August. That was one of five 300-yard games for Hill, who also had a 401-yard outing in a loss to Mississippi. But his last start, against Alabama, was a poor one. He then ran into some off-field trouble and was suspended for two games. He didn't play in any of the Aggies' final five games.
The emergence of Kyle Allen as the starter -- along with the commitment of top prospect Kyler Murray -- contributed to Hill's decision to transfer in January. TCU was the expected destination all along, and Hill made it official Thursday, telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he will start school June 1.
Like A&M, TCU runs a spread offense, which fits Hill's skill set. Touted Horned Frogs quarterback Trevone Boykin will be a senior this fall. Thus, the expectations are for Hill to sit out this season and take over as quarterback in 2016. Immaturity was an issue at A&M, and Hill needs to use this year off to, basically, grow up. If he does so, he has the potential to put up big numbers in '16.
