Former teammate congratulates Wyoming WR Robert Herron

A tweet from a former teammate of Wyoming's Robert Herron indicates the wide receiver prospect has received an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl. Tashaun Gipson, who last played for the Cowboys in 2011 and now starts at free safety for the Cleveland Browns, sent his congratulations to Herron, who has caught 57 passes for a team-high 788 yards in his final college season.
Herron ranks as the No. 43 senior prospect on NFL Media draft analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 100 list. He would be the 12th player named for participation in the annual college all-star game at Mobile, Alabama's Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Another recent addition to the Senior Bowl rosters includes Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr.
What will eventually be the North squad's wide receiving corps has begun to take shape quickly with Herron, Wisconsin's Jared Abbrederis and BYU's Cody Hoffman.