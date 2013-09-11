Former Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams fired as Grambling coach

Williams, 58, was a first-round pick by the Bucs in 1978, and he played with them for five seasons. He left in a contract dispute and played two seasons in the USFL. He returned to the NFL with Washington in 1986 and retired after the 1989 season. Williams led the Redskins to a Super Bowl win over John Elway and the Broncos after the 1987 season; he threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns, and was named the game's MVP.