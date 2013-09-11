Former Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams fired as Grambling coach

Published: Sep 11, 2013 at 08:21 AM
doug-williams-130911-wide.jpg

Former NFL quarterback Doug Williams was fired as Grambling's coach Wednesday. Williams is a Grambling alum, having played for famed coach Eddie Robinson with the Tigers.

Grambling is 0-2 this season and has lost 12 of its past 13 games. Williams led the Tigers to an 8-4 record and a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2011, but things have gone downhill quickly since then.

Williams previously coached Grambling from 1998-2003, going 53-17 during that run. He then left for a front-office job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was employed by the Bucs from 2004-10.

Williams, 58, was a first-round pick by the Bucs in 1978, and he played with them for five seasons. He left in a contract dispute and played two seasons in the USFL. He returned to the NFL with Washington in 1986 and retired after the 1989 season. Williams led the Redskins to a Super Bowl win over John Elway and the Broncos after the 1987 season; he threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns, and was named the game's MVP.

Grambling said in a statement that it had decided to "move in another direction" in firing Williams, whose contract ran through next season.

"We recognize Doug Williams' many contributions to our football legacy, and we express our deep appreciation for his service to Grambling State University and we wish him well in the future," Grambling president Frank Pogue said in a statement.

Williams' son, D.J., is a backup quarterback for the Tigers.

Running back coach George Ragsdale, who played for three seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, including two seasons with Williams, was named interim coach.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

