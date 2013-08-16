Former star RB Eddie George impressed with UA's T.J. Yeldon

Yeldon said earlier this week he wants to leave Alabama known as the best running back in school history. To put his face on that Rushmore, he'll need to surpass the likes of Ingram, Trent Richardson, Shaun Alexander and Bobby Humphrey, among others. George, for his part, doesn't doubt Yeldon's potential. Yeldon will be eligible for the 2016 draft if he were to stay in college through his senior year, or the 2015 draft if he chose to leave college early.