Former star RB Eddie George impressed with UA's T.J. Yeldon

A former Heisman Trophy winner visited the Alabama practice fields this week, not an uncommon sight when the visitor is former Crimson Tide star Mark Ingram.
Eddie George? That's more unusual.
George got a long look at Alabama sophomore running back T.J. Yeldon, who splashed the college football landscape with 1,108 yards in part-time duty as a freshman last year. And he liked what he saw.
"It was wild to see him have so much success early but really gain his confidence throughout the year," George told al.com. "Now he comes in this season knowing that he's going to be the guy. The sky's the limit."
Yeldon said earlier this week he wants to leave Alabama known as the best running back in school history. To put his face on that Rushmore, he'll need to surpass the likes of Ingram, Trent Richardson, Shaun Alexander and Bobby Humphrey, among others. George, for his part, doesn't doubt Yeldon's potential. Yeldon will be eligible for the 2016 draft if he were to stay in college through his senior year, or the 2015 draft if he chose to leave college early.
"He has all the ability. He can use the power game, he can be very elusive inside the tackles, he's tough to bring down, excellent speed outside the tackle box, can break the home run for you," George said.