Former scout: Derrick Henry looks like fourth-round pick

While the Heisman Trophy doesn't dictate draft stock, eight consecutive Heisman winners have been first-round draft picks. If Henry were to win the award Saturday, that streak could potentially be in jeopardy. With a powerful style and a 6--foot-3, 245-pound frame, Henry siezed his Heisman momentum from LSU star sophomore Leonard Fournette by outrushing him 210-31 in the SEC's most crucial regular-season game Nov. 7. It was one of four 200-yard games Henry recorded in conference play. The outcome, with as many as two games left to play in the College Football Playoff, has been a workmanlike 339 carries for 1,986 yards and 23 touchdowns.