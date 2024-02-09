 Skip to main content
Former Ravens, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale being hired as Michigan DC

Published: Feb 09, 2024 at 09:52 AM
Don "Wink" Martindale is heading back to college.

The University of Michigan is hiring Martindale as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.

Martindale spent the past two seasons with the Giants before both parties mutually agreed to part ways after the conclusion of the 2023 season. The veteran coach arrived in New York after a successful four-year run as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator.

Martindale is replacing newly hired Chargers DC Jesse Minter, who left the program to follow ex-Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeles. Michigan is coming off its first national championship in the College Football Playoff era. Sherrone Moore was promoted to head coach following Harbaugh's return to the NFL.

The 60-year-old Martindale is heading back to college after coaching in the NFL for nearly two decades.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders as an inside linebackers coach in 2004 before going to Denver, where he earned his first shot as a DC in 2010. Martindale landed with the Ravens on John Harbaugh's staff in 2012 and spent six seasons coaching LBs before getting promoted to DC. A win in Super Bowl XLVII highlights Martindale's successful tenure in Baltimore.

Martindale began is coaching career at Defiance College, his alma mater. He saw stops at Notre Dame, the University of Cincinnati, Western Illinois and Western Kentucky before finding his way to the NFL.

