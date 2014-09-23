Former player files suit against USC, Lane Kiffin

Former Southern Cal football player Brian Baucham has filed a lawsuit claiming negligence, naming the school and former head coach Lane Kiffin as defendants. According to the suit, the coaching staff put him on the field for a Sept. 20, 2012 game against Cal in violation of the school's injury-plan guidelines and resulting in cardiopulmonary damage and brain injury, according to The Los Angeles Times.
According to the lawsuit, Baucham was at the USC Health Clinic the day before the game with a 103-degree fever, received a diagnosis of "influenza-like illness, viral pharyngitis and dehydration," and was told by medical staff that he was not in a condition to play. The suit claims Baucham received four liters of IV fluid at the clinic, more during the game, and ultimately collapsed in the fourth quarter. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, whereupon he was placed on a ventilator for excess fluid in his lungs and found to have bleeding in the brain, according to the suit.
USC athletic director Pat Haden issued a statement on the lawsuit: "It wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment on this lawsuit, and due to privacy laws we cannot comment on the specifics of this case," Haden said. "I will say that I am confident that we provide excellent medical treatment to our student athletes and that their health is always our primary concern ahead of any athletic competition."
Kiffin, now the offensive coordinator at Alabama, declined comment.