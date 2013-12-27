Former Oregon TE Colt Lyerla pleads guilty to drug possession

Bowl predictions
From the game that kicks off bowl season to the grand finale see who the College Football 24/7 experts like to win in every bowl game. More ...
Lyerla was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 40 hours of community service, and will be on probation for the next 24 months, the Oregonian reported. Lyerla will also be required to attend drug treatment and submit to random testing, but will be allowed to move to Las Vegas to train for the 2014 NFL Draft.
Lyerla was arrested in October shortly after leaving the Ducks to pursue a professional career.
At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Lyerla is likely to be the wild card at the tight end position in the draft, a special athlete and potential game-changer in the passing game with major concerns regarding his conduct away from the field.