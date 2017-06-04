Former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire announces transfer to Florida

Zaire will join veteran Luke Del Rio, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, and freshman Feleipe Franks as the most likely candidates for the Gators' starting quarterback job this fall. The fifth-year senior has played only in parts of the last three seasons at Notre Dame, so his game experience is limited. He won the starting job in 2015 but an ankle injury ended his season after just two games, and he was unable to unseat his replacement, DeShone Kizer, in 2016.