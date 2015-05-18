Former MAC Defensive Player of the Year Adrian Robinson dies

In 2013, Robinson was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, but was waived by the team shortly after it acquired him. The Denver Broncos claimed him and he played in six games for the Broncos and two for the San Diego Chargers in 2013. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins in 2013. He spent some time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad in 2014 and signed with the Tiger-Cats on April 27.