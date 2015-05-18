Former MAC Defensive Player of the Year Adrian Robinson dies

Adrian Robinson, a former NFL linebacker and the 2009 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, has died.
Robinson's representatives and his most recent football team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, announced on Sunday that he had passed away.
Robinson was 25. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to PennLive.com that Robinson hanged himself in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Robinson was selected as MAC Defensive Player of the Year during his sophomore season at Temple and earned first-team All-MAC honors each season from 2009-11. He went undrafted in 2012 but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent and appeared in 12 games with the team as a rookie.
In 2013, Robinson was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, but was waived by the team shortly after it acquired him. The Denver Broncos claimed him and he played in six games for the Broncos and two for the San Diego Chargers in 2013. He also spent time with the Washington Redskins in 2013. He spent some time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad in 2014 and signed with the Tiger-Cats on April 27.
The Harrisburg, Pa., native played in 50 games at Temple, recording 156 tackles and 22 1/2 sacks.