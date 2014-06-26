Former Heisman winner backs Mike Davis for award

Davis rushed 203 times for 1,183 yards as a sophomore with the Gamecocks last year, the fourth-highest total in school history behind two of Rogers' seasons and one by Lattimore, currently a San Francisco 49ers reserve. He also showed impressive receiving skills with 34 receptions, ranking second on the team. Davis enters the season somewhat overshadowed in his own SEC East division by Georgia'a Todd Gurley, in part because Gurley has been one of the game's best backs for the last two years, Davis for only one.