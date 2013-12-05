Former Georgia RB compares Todd Gurley to Herschel Walker

"He's a big guy who runs through people and is fast," Johnson said. "I mean he's a good player and he's going to be a good player for a long time if he doesn't get hurt. He's not only going to be good at Georgia, he's going to be a heck of an NFL running back too. He's got all the tools that they look for. He's good at running the football and is big and physical. He's a good receiver coming out of the backfield. He can do a lot of things."