Former Georgia RB compares Todd Gurley to Herschel Walker

Published: Dec 05, 2013 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

It takes guts to compare a running back to legendary Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker.

It takes some perspective to be right about it.

But right or wrong, former Georgia star Tim Worley has stood in the shoes of the Bulldogs' backfield starter, and isn't afraid to pair the true sophomore's name and Walker in the same sentence.

"I haven't seen one like him in awhile," Worley said, according to ledger-enquirer.com. "He's on another level. Every single time he touches the ball he is a threat. And he's powerful, he's big, he will hurt you, and he understands the game. And he plays like he's been in the league forever. He's up there. I put him right there with Herschel. Not quite as fast, but I put him right there with Herschel Walker."

Not quite as fast, indeed. As fast as Gurley is, it's hard to imagine him ever being fast enough to be on the same track with Usain Bolt. That's what Walker's speed merited back in the day when he was fast enough to be nipped by Carl Lewis.

Worley isn't the only one who has made the Gurley-Walker comparison in recent weeks, though. Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson referenced Walker at a Nov. 26 press conference when he was asked if he could compare Gurley to another player he had seen play.

"He's a big guy who runs through people and is fast," Johnson said. "I mean he's a good player and he's going to be a good player for a long time if he doesn't get hurt. He's not only going to be good at Georgia, he's going to be a heck of an NFL running back too. He's got all the tools that they look for. He's good at running the football and is big and physical. He's a good receiver coming out of the backfield. He can do a lot of things."

Gurley, as a second-year player, won't be eligible for the NFL draft in 2014. He rushed for 1,385 yards as a true freshman in 2012 and, despite missing October with an ankle injury, is in position to reach the 1,000-yard mark again as a sophomore (903 with a bowl game remaining).

Worley rushed for 1,216 yards and 17 touchdowns for Georgia in 1988, good enough to be drafted late by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his four-year career was slowed by injury, fumbles, and suspension. He played another two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Walker, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, amassed the ninth-best total of all-purpose yardage in NFL history (18,168) in 13 seasons, mostly with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW