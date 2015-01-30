Former Big Ten QBs will face off in Super Bowl for first time ever

Published: Jan 30, 2015 at 09:18 AM

Super Bowl XLIX will be the first time two Big Ten quarterbacks will face off in the game's history, and coupled with Ohio State's recent national championship, that's another nice talking point for the league as National Signing Day approaches for recruits.

Forty-four schools have had a quarterback start a Super Bowl. Seattle's Russell Wilson is the only Wisconsin alum to start one, and New England's Tom Brady also is the only Michigan alum to start the big game.

But this will be Brady's record sixth Super Bowl start, meaning Michigan is tied for the third-most starts in Super Bowl history. Notre Dame and Stanford quarterbacks have started more Super Bowls than any other school, with seven; Michigan and Purdue have six each, while Alabama, California, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Navy and UCLA have four each. The starts for Louisiana Tech (Terry Bradshaw), Miami (Jim Kelly), Michigan (Brady) and Navy (Roger Staubach) have come from one quarterback.

Using current conference affiliations, the starts by Brady and Wilson mean the Big Ten will have had 10 starts this century (including the Super Bowl following the 1999 season), which is the most of any conference. Second in that span is the SEC with six; there also have been six starts by players from FCS schools. The ACC and MAC have three starts each, the Mountain West has two and the Pac-12 and Sun Belt one each. No quarterback from a current Big 12 school has started a Super Bowl since 1991, when West Virginia alum Jeff Hostetler started for the New York Giants. That is the only Super Bowl start by a quarterback from a school currently in the Big 12.

Four schools have had three quarterbacks start a Super Bowl, which is the most for any school: Alabama (Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and Bart Starr), California (Joe Kapp, Craig Morton and Aaron Rodgers), Notre Dame (Daryle Lamonica, Joe Montana and Joe Theismann) and Purdue (Drew Brees, Len Dawson and Bob Griese).

Twenty-four schools have produced Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, led by Notre Dame with five victories. Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Purdue and Stanford have four wins each. Here's a look at each Super Bowl-winning quarterback, his alma mater and his wins:

» Terry Bradshaw, Louisiana Tech: 4
» Joe Montana, Notre Dame: 4
» Troy Aikman, UCLA: 3
» Tom Brady, Michigan: 3
» John Elway, Stanford: 2
» Bob Griese, Purdue: 2
» Eli Manning, Ole Miss: 2
» Jim Plunkett, Stanford: 2
» Ben Roethlisberger, Miami (Ohio): 2
» Bart Starr, Alabama: 2
» Roger Staubach, Navy: 2
» Drew Brees, Purdue: 1
» Len Dawson, Purdue: 1
» Trent Dilfer, Fresno State: 1
» Brett Favre, Southern Miss: 1
» Joe Flacco, Delaware: 1
» Jeff Hostetler, West Virginia: 1
» Brad Johnson, Florida State: 1
» Peyton Manning, Tennessee: 1
» Jim McMahon, BYU: 1
» Joe Namath, Alabama: 1
» Aaron Rodgers, California: 1
» Mark Rypien, Washington State: 1
» Phil Simms, Morehead State: 1
» Ken Stabler, Alabama: 1
» Joe Theismann, Notre Dame: 1
» Johnny Unitas, Louisville: 1
» Kurt Warner, Northern Iowa: 1
» Doug Williams, Grambling: 1
» Russell Wilson, Wisconsin: 1
» Steve Young, BYU: 1

As for Super Bowl starts, here is a league-by-league breakdown, using current conference affiliations: Non-Power Five FBS conferences lead with 26, followed by the Pac-12 with 19, the Big Ten with 18, the SEC with 13, the ACC and FCS leagues with nine and the Big 12 and Division III ranks with one each.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW