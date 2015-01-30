Former Big Ten QBs will face off in Super Bowl for first time ever

Using current conference affiliations, the starts by Brady and Wilson mean the Big Ten will have had 10 starts this century (including the Super Bowl following the 1999 season), which is the most of any conference. Second in that span is the SEC with six; there also have been six starts by players from FCS schools. The ACC and MAC have three starts each, the Mountain West has two and the Pac-12 and Sun Belt one each. No quarterback from a current Big 12 school has started a Super Bowl since 1991, when West Virginia alum Jeff Hostetler started for the New York Giants. That is the only Super Bowl start by a quarterback from a school currently in the Big 12.