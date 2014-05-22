Former Bemidji State basketball player turns down 49ers tryout

The former Bemidji (Minn.) State basketball player told The Bemidji Pioneer that he was offered the chance to tryout with the San Francisco 49ers during the club's organized team activities this week, but declined in favor of maintaining his football eligibility at the school. Noreen said he was noticed by 49ers general manager Trent Baalke when Baalke came to the school to watch his daughter, Cassie, play for the women's basketball team.