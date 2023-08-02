Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Gore spent the first 10 years of his career in San Francisco from 2005-2014, racking up five Pro Bowls and 11,073 rushing yards with the Niners. He spent six more years with four other teams before signing a one-day contract in June 2022 to retire as a 49er, finishing his 16-year career as the NFL's third all-time leading rusher (16,000 yards).

Since retiring Gore had turned his attention to the world of boxing, even landing a KO in his pro boxing debut.