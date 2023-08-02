Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area.
Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a football personnel advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.
Gore's agent, Malki Kawa, first announced the news last week, congratulating the former NFL running back on the career move.
Gore spent the first 10 years of his career in San Francisco from 2005-2014, racking up five Pro Bowls and 11,073 rushing yards with the Niners. He spent six more years with four other teams before signing a one-day contract in June 2022 to retire as a 49er, finishing his 16-year career as the NFL's third all-time leading rusher (16,000 yards).
Since retiring Gore had turned his attention to the world of boxing, even landing a KO in his pro boxing debut.
But now, Gore is returning to his first sport and first team, where he will serve as a special advisor to general manager John Lynch and the personnel department, per the team's announcement.