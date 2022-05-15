Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Gore (1-0, one knockout) landed a solid 1-2 combination and followed with a second right cross that turned out the lights on Orlorunsola.

The NFL's third all-time leading rusher, Gore announced recently that his football days would officially be coming to a close soon.

Not long after that, the announcement was made that he would make his pro debut Saturday, which was also his 38th birthday.

Gore is a 16-season NFL veteran who played for five teams (the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets) and churned out 16,000 yards rushing in his career, which falls behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in the league history books. Gore hasn't played since the 2020 season with the Jets, though.

This was Gore's professional debut in the boxing ring, but not his first boxing match, nor his most high-profile bout.

Previously, he took part in an exhibition boxing match against former NBA player Deron Williams. Gore lost via split decision.