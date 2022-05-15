Around the NFL

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Published: May 15, 2022 at 01:23 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

No stranger to breaking off highlight-reel runs on the gridiron, Frank Gore landed a highlight-reel KO in his pro boxing debut.

Gore connected with a vicious right cross that stiffened Yaya Olorunsola, who fell unconscious onto the canvas in the fourth round of the co-main event of Gamebred Boxing 1 Saturday night in Jackson, Miss.

Gore (1-0, one knockout) landed a solid 1-2 combination and followed with a second right cross that turned out the lights on Orlorunsola.

The NFL's third all-time leading rusher, Gore announced recently that his football days would officially be coming to a close soon.

Not long after that, the announcement was made that he would make his pro debut Saturday, which was also his 38th birthday.

Gore is a 16-season NFL veteran who played for five teams (the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets) and churned out 16,000 yards rushing in his career, which falls behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in the league history books. Gore hasn't played since the 2020 season with the Jets, though.

This was Gore's professional debut in the boxing ring, but not his first boxing match, nor his most high-profile bout.

Previously, he took part in an exhibition boxing match against former NBA player Deron Williams. Gore lost via split decision.

Saturday night ended in far better fashion for Gore.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 14

The New York Giants agreed to terms with No. 5 overall pick edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 pick offensive tackle Evan Neal on their fully guaranteed rookie contracts, the team announced Saturday.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral: Chip on shoulder 'got even bigger' after falling to third round

Matt Corral was one of the projected top QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft due to his dual-threat abilities, and many mock drafts had him drafted in the first round. So when he dropped to the third round, Corral said that the experience led to him having even more drive to prove himself as worth the pick.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett says Ben Roethlisberger reached out following draft

As Kenny Pickett takes in his first practices as a Steeler during this week's rookie minicamp, he has received advice from the man who last held the position he's trying to fill: former QB Ben Roethlisberger, who retired at the end of the 2021 season after 18 years with the organization.

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Tight end Connor Heyward ready to shift from family visitor to Steelers player in rookie minicamp

Connor Heyward is headed to a new home that should feel quite familiar to the sixth-round pick. Heyward begins his journey as his brother Cameron's teammate this week with his first practices spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters 'in the right place' in return from torn ACL, but won't put timeframe on recovery

Marcus Peters is one of a handful of Ravens working toward a return to the field in 2022. The Baltimore CB is confident he'll be among a slew of contributors returning with a vengeance this season.

news

Matt LaFleur eyes challenges of Packers' 2022 schedule, rematch with Buccaneers

Week 1 is the most important game on any new schedule because it is the first. But Matt LaFleur isn't shying away from the importance of a few more dates on Green Bay's calendar this fall.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW