Fordham pro day: 11 teams watch potential free agents work out

Eleven NFL teams were on hand for Fordham's pro day on March 26. Nine players from Fordham, plus others from smaller schools in the area, worked outdoors on FieldTurf in 40-degree weather, and the players ran the 40 once with the wind and once against it.
Three of the players who worked out are potential free agents.
Sam Ajala (6-foot 5/8, 195 pounds), a wide receiver, ran 4.59 and 4.60 in the 40. He had a 29 1/2-inch vertical and 9-8 broad jump. He had a 4.64 short shuttle and 7.06 3-cone drill. And he had 12 strength lifts. Ajala recently visited the Dallas Cowboys for a workout.
Tebucky Jones Jr. (5-foot-11 3/8, 196 pounds), a wide receiver whose father, Tebucky Jones Sr., was a first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, ran the 40 in 4.58 and 4.63. He had a 35-inch vertical and 9-11 broad jump. He had a 4.40 short shuttle and 7.00 3-cone drill. And he did 18 strength lifts. Jones has had workouts with the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Ian Williams (5-foot-11 1/4, 182 pounds), a cornerback, ran the 40 in 4.65 with the wind and 4.59 against the wind. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical and 10-4 broad jump. He had a 4.18 short shuttle and 7.06 3-cone drill. And he did 12 strength lifts. Williams also had workouts with the Jets and Giants.