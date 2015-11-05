For Lions, it's Matthew Stafford vs. promise of draft's QB field

"The two guys most ready to play are Connor Cook and Jared Goff, if you want someone to step in and play right away," Zierlein said. "But I don't know that (the Lions will) be as concerned about next year as much as they would look at it as, 'Who is our guy over the next seven years?' If they want to get a bridge (veteran) quarterback to give a rookie time to develop, a lot of teams are doing that. With no bridge quarterback, it's Cook, who would also be a local guy, if that matters, or Goff."