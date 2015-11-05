For Lions, it's Matthew Stafford vs. promise of draft's QB field

Published: Nov 05, 2015 at 06:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Detroit Lions are making changes at general manager and team president.

How long will it be before the team makes a change at quarterback?

A new regime in the front office and, potentially, at head coach will put every player on the roster under the light of a fresh evaluation, including Lions veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford's future with the team is very much in doubt, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

If Detroit's new brass puts a quarterback at the top of its draft wish list, it could have some very promising options. The field of QBs will include Michigan State senior Connor Cook and might also have underclassmen Jared Goff of Cal or Paxton Lynch of Memphis. Ohio State's Cardale Jones and Penn State's Christian Hackenberg are two more possibilities for early draft entry. Underclassmen have until the Jan. 18 deadline to apply for draft eligibility.

NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein said Cook and Goff, if he decides to make the NFL jump, would have the best chance to help a team win immediately, but he sn't convinced immediate readiness would be the club's working criteria during draft preparation next spring.

"The two guys most ready to play are Connor Cook and Jared Goff, if you want someone to step in and play right away," Zierlein said. "But I don't know that (the Lions will) be as concerned about next year as much as they would look at it as, 'Who is our guy over the next seven years?' If they want to get a bridge (veteran) quarterback to give a rookie time to develop, a lot of teams are doing that. With no bridge quarterback, it's Cook, who would also be a local guy, if that matters, or Goff."

The Lions (1-7) have struggled to protect Stafford this season, a contributing factor in his midseason pace for a career-high 22 interceptions. Stafford is under contract for 2016 and 2017 after signing a five-year, $76.5 million deal in 2013. His salary cap number for 2016 is set to be $22.5 million.

Is making the commitment necessary to keep Stafford a bigger risk than replacing him? That might be the most important question for new Lions executives.

"I think they're going to look toward the future especially considering all the money they have locked up in Megatron," Zierlein said. "Paxton Lynch has great upside, but his level of competition is much lower than what Cook and Goff are facing. Cardale Jones is totally a project, and Hackenberg is way too inaccurate to be considered (if he's available)."

With one win on the season and midseason changes both in the front office and on the coaching staff, the Lions already figure to have one of the earliest picks in the 2016 draft.

And if the commitment to Stafford isn't there, you can add the Lions to the mix of teams that will take an awfully close look in the spring at the draft's QB options.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW