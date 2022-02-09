Analysis

For founder of youth orchestra playing NFL Honors, mission goes beyond music

Published: Feb 09, 2022 at 03:05 PM
Sarah Jones-Smith

When the 11th edition of NFL Honors kicks off Thursday, the stars of the 2021 season will be center stage. But the musicians providing the soundtrack will be celebrating their own triumphant moment.

The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA) is the largest majority African American orchestra in the country. ICYOLA played at the unveiling of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2011. It performed in the short film Cap (2019) and the Oscar-winning animated short film If Anything Happens I Love You (2020).

Related Links

Thursday, though, will mark a new benchmark: while acting as the house orchestra for NFL Honors, performing the instrumentals of several different pieces throughout the show, ICYOLA will appear for the first time on national television.

"It means a lot," said Hannah Innis, a cellist in the orchestra, last week. "I'm very happy that ICYOLA is being recognized for what it is."

When Charles Edward Dickerson III founded ICYOLA in 2009, the group started as nine instrumentalists who asked Dickerson to help them put together a summer workshop centered around playing music. By the end of the workshop, it had grown in numbers, and the artists wanted to continue playing under Dickerson's leadership.

Music has been a driving force in Dickerson's life since he was a kid. His father, Charles Edward Dickerson II, directed a church choir, and his mother, Ethel Hartie Dickerson, was a choir member. At the time that he started ICYOLA, Dickerson was the conductor of the Southeast Symphony, the longest continuously performing primarily African American orchestra in the world.

"I had the privilege, at that time, of conducting a professional orchestra, and I wasn't sure that I necessarily wanted to be bothered by a bunch of high school kids," said Dickerson last week. "The things that convinced me most were the dedication and the stick-to-it-iveness that the young people who came to me to start this organization brought with them." Since then, the orchestra has given inner-city youth ages 10-25 the opportunity to perform various orchestral compositions.

Innis is a freshman at Howard University and has been an orchestra member for five years. Innis revealed she was hesitant to join because she was not yet advanced. Additionally, she spent her life going to music schools where she came in contact with few Black musicians or teachers, if any. With the help of Dickerson and other orchestra members, Innis said, she has received the necessary support to grow in confidence as a Black female cellist.

"That's our objective. To build strong young people who are ready and well prepared in so many aspects of life that they can lead in any of them." -- Charles Dickerson III

Last year, Innis performed at the Grammy Awards with country singer Mickey Guyton, who will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI. "Working with her was such a blessing. Playing that song, Black Like Me, definitely touched me a lot. ... It's so crazy to think that I played on the Grammys."

Emmy-winning producer Dave Chamberlin said the idea to have an orchestra at NFL Honors originated right after last year's show. Chamberlin and his colleagues felt the music would be powerful coming from an orchestra.

The NFL worked previously with the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles for the halftime show of Super Bowl 50 in 2016, and the producers of NFL Honors had the same vision for their program. They aimed to identify orchestras outside of the ones commonly seen. Once they discovered ICYOLA, they decided to look deeper into the group and its work.

"[Dickerson] was so passionate about the idea, and he's so passionate about what he does," Chamberlin said this week. "When I spoke with Charles, his warmth and passion for it just really cut through in addition to just having seen what they were capable of online."

For Dickerson, conducting the orchestra is about much more than the music. Dickerson says his mission is to create inner city youth orchestras around the country. He expressed a desire to see Black youth orchestras wherever an NFL team is. In 2019, Dickerson started the South Side Chicago Youth Orchestra on the campus of Chicago State University. That same year, ICYOLA started the Youth Orchestra of Tsakane, South Africa, at the African School for Excellence in Tsakane.

"That's our objective. To build strong young people who are ready and well prepared in so many aspects of life that they can lead in any of them," said Dickerson.

Sarah Jones-Smith is a journalism major at Howard University and Rhoden Fellow whose work can be found at The Undefeated as well as the school's student-led news wire, Howard University News Service. Follow her on Twitter.

NFL Honors will air on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Related Content

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger

Two trades mark Round 1 in Lance Zierlein's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers moving up to select the second quarterback off the board. Check out his forecast for picks 1-32.
news

Lincoln legacy: How one L.A. community amplifies the story of NFL trailblazer Kenny Washington

In advance of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Jim Trotter tells the story of NFL trailblazer Kenny Washington and the Los Angeles community that continues to amplify his inspirational legacy.
news

NFL Honors predictions: Seven awards, 29 voters, only one unanimous selection

Who's taking home hardware for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year at NFL Honors? Twenty-nine NFL analysts make their picks for each of the major individual awards.
news

NFL overreactions, Super Bowl LVI edition: Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase the new Montana & Rice?

Are Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase the new Joe Montana and Jerry Rice? Did the Rams mortgage their future to reach Super Bowl LVI? Is Matthew Stafford's legacy on the line? Dante Koplowitz-Fleming explores five potential overreactions.
news

Top 10 team turnarounds of Super Bowl era: Where do 2021 Bengals rank?

Joe Burrow's Bengals are in the Super Bowl one year after winning four games. Was their reversal as dramatic as the 1981 49ers' or the 1999 Rams'? Jeffri Chadiha ranks the top 10 team turnarounds of the Super Bowl era.
news

2022 NFL head coach hires: Exploring the results of another cycle marred by diversity issues

Nine teams are making a change at head coach this offseason. Who's the headliner? And what's the fallout from Brian Flores' lawsuit? Judy Battista explores the results of another hiring cycle marred by diversity issues.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Six takeaways on Senior Bowl standouts

Pitt's Kenny Pickett, a player many rate as the top QB prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, helped lead the National team to victory in the Senior Bowl. Chase Goodbread provides six takeaways on standouts from the game.
news

After tantalizing at Liberty, Malik Willis taking national stage at Senior Bowl

Malik Willis showed promise at Liberty -- but he enters NFL draft season with plenty still to prove. Chase Goodbread traces his rise and explores what's at stake during the QB's Senior Bowl appearance. 
news

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow slot in?

Gregg Rosenthal provides a pecking order for the 65 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. Where do Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow rank on this list of esteemed passers?
news

NFL's unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each NFC team

With 32 separate 53-man rosters across the NFL, it's easy for key contributors to fly under the radar. Today, Nick Shook spotlights one unsung hero from each NFC team.
news

NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2021 season: Mac Jones, take a bow!

Looking across the NFL, which position groups exceeded expectations during the 2021 season? Which ones failed to live up to the preseason billing? Cynthia Frelund spotlights the five most overperforming and underperforming units.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW