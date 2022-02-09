For founder of youth orchestra playing NFL Honors, mission goes beyond music

Thursday, though, will mark a new benchmark: while acting as the house orchestra for NFL Honors, performing the instrumentals of several different pieces throughout the show, ICYOLA will appear for the first time on national television.

"It means a lot," said Hannah Innis, a cellist in the orchestra, last week. "I'm very happy that ICYOLA is being recognized for what it is."

When Charles Edward Dickerson III founded ICYOLA in 2009, the group started as nine instrumentalists who asked Dickerson to help them put together a summer workshop centered around playing music. By the end of the workshop, it had grown in numbers, and the artists wanted to continue playing under Dickerson's leadership.

Music has been a driving force in Dickerson's life since he was a kid. His father, Charles Edward Dickerson II, directed a church choir, and his mother, Ethel Hartie Dickerson, was a choir member. At the time that he started ICYOLA, Dickerson was the conductor of the Southeast Symphony, the longest continuously performing primarily African American orchestra in the world.

"I had the privilege, at that time, of conducting a professional orchestra, and I wasn't sure that I necessarily wanted to be bothered by a bunch of high school kids," said Dickerson last week. "The things that convinced me most were the dedication and the stick-to-it-iveness that the young people who came to me to start this organization brought with them." Since then, the orchestra has given inner-city youth ages 10-25 the opportunity to perform various orchestral compositions.