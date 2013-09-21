Football players wear 'APU' on gear in protest of NCAA

The pressure on the NCAA for reform continues, and this time, it's coming from the field of play.
A number of players at major college programs protested the NCAA's treatment of college athletes Saturday by wearing wristbands and towels bearing the letters "APU", which stood for All Players United.
Georgia's entire offensive line reportedly wore the letters, as did Northwestern quarterback Kain Colter, several players at Georgia Tech, and more. It's unclear how many players across the country wore the letters. The ploy was generated by the National College Players Association.
NCPA President Ramogi Huma issued these comments to espn.com:
"Players will continue to wear the APU throughout the season and spread the word. They're taking the reform effort to television, which has never been done. They've been using their bodies to make money for the people who run NCAA sports. Now, for the first time, they're using their bodies to push for basic protections at the very least."
The NCPA's mission includes advocating reform to prevent head injuries and providing student-athletes with more financial support.
One thing's for sure -- the players have no fear of getting fined by the NCAA the way the NFL does for uniform code violations. After all, the NCAA makes sure they have no money to pay a fine in the first place.