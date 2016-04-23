Food comparisons for top 2016 NFL Draft prospects

Published: Apr 23, 2016 at 06:32 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Last year, I celebrated the season premiere of Game of Thrones by comparing characters from the show to NFL draft prospects.

This year, I decided to go in a different direction with my outside-the-box comps. The impetus for this year's theme began on Twitter one Friday evening when I compared Louisiana Tech running back Kenneth Dixon to a young Justin Timberlake and his infectious works.

My Twitter comparisons began to turn to food as I allowed my culinary imagination run wild. With every tweet, I would receive five more requested draft prospects from readers.

Let's take a break from rumor, innuendo and smokescreens to draw comparisons between draft prospects and the food world.

Laremy Tunsil, LT, Ole Miss: Since the draft is in Chicago, I'll make a comparison that relates to the city's amazing culinary landscape. Tunsil is like experiencing a 9-course tasting at Chef Curtis Duffy's Grace. Will Tunsil and your tasting be pricey? Sure. However, Grace is that rare, Three Michelin Star restaurant that is sure to give you an unforgettable experience. Tunsil is that rare Three Year Star with critical acclaim and a skill-set that sets him apart in pass protection. Don't pass up on opportunities to visit Michelin Star restaurants and draft elite left tackles.

Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State: Sticking with the theme, Wentz is like the sous chef from a relatively unknown restaurant who has received a great review from an important critic and is opening his own restaurant. While there might be a buzz surrounding the opening (and the quarterback), both Wentz and the sous chef need time to work out the kinks and figure things out. In the meantime, you will be paying top dollar for what might be some early misses as Chef Wentz acclimates himself into a much bigger kitchen.

Myles Jack, LB, UCLA: Jack is like a big container of Sriracha sauce. Both are explosive and are much more versatile than you ever expected them to be. The more you use both, the more you want to find new ways to incorporate them into your life. It is worth noting that some people don't like the spice of Sriracha, and some teams have concerns about the medical evaluations of Jack.

Le'Raven Clark, LT, Texas Tech: I'm from Texas, so I might know a thing or two about barbecue and particularly, brisket. The problem with both Clark and brisket is that they require patience. Brisket is ready when it's ready, and if you mistime your heat or cooking, you could end up with an unsatisfying meal and a waste of money.

Charone Peake, WR, Clemson: A late riser, Peake is that sushi restaurant in the strip mall that you've noticed in passing, but never checked out for yourself. The foodies love the spot, but they wrestle with bragging about their find on social media versus keeping it to themselves. The menu is very moderately priced, but there just aren't enough reviews out there for you to really know what you're getting.

Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama: Reed is a chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy. Like the dish, Reed is hearty and packs a punch while satisfying your hunger (for run-stopping).

Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame: Fuller is like a huge late-night slice of pepperoni pizza. While it can be extremely satisfying, there is also a chance that it can burn you. Fuller's drops are like piping hot pizza sauce burning the roof of your mouth.

Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia: Joseph is like a grilled cheese with bacon. While it might not be the first thing you think of when you are hungry, you quickly realize upon eating it that you made the right choice and do not regret your decision for one second.

