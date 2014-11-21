Flutie: Off-field issues to cost Jameis Winston votes for Heisman

Uncertainty about Jameis Winston's alleged role in an alleged sexual assault didn't prevent the Florida State quarterback from winning the Heisman Trophy in 2013. But nearly a year later, the third-year sophomore hasn't helped his chances of repeating -- on the field, or off. Former Heisman winner Doug Flutie, however, sees Winston's off-field reputation as the biggest obstacle to repeating.
"I think it will very much affect his run for the Heisman," Flutie told The Sporting News. "There are a percentage of guys that will not vote for him because of it."
While Winston did not face criminal charges in the sexual assault case, he faces a school code of conduct hearing on Dec. 2 regarding the incident. He could be charged with as many as four violations of FSU's student code of conduct, including two regarding sexual behavior. On the field, Winston isn't having nearly as strong a year statistically as he did in 2013 as a redshirt freshman. He has thrown just 18 touchdown passes, as opposed to 40 last season, and a career-high 12 interceptions. Still, Flutie believes Winston is taking on a larger role in the FSU offense this year.
"Although this year's numbers aren't what they were a year ago, I honestly believe he's done more for that team because he's doing more," Flutie said. "... That's what has made him great. He's carried the weight of the team on his shoulders."
Ohio State's Archie Griffin is the only player to win the Heisman twice (1974-75).
That record looks plenty safe for at least another year.