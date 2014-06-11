Florida WRs coach abruptly resigns, replaced by Chris Leak

Florida wide receivers coach Joker Phillips has resigned and will be replaced by former Gators quarterback Chris Leak.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity that the University of Florida and Will Muschamp provided to me and my family, but at this time I have decided to step down from my position on the UF coaching staff for personal reasons," Phillips said, per the school's official website.
The former head coach at Kentucky, Phillips spent only one season and roughly 18 months working under Will Muschamp.
But while the brevity of his time at Florida is notable, what's more curious is the reported abruptness.
The timing of his departure is also highly unusual. Almost all coaching changes at the college level occur in a December-to-February window that allows them to transition from one school to another as soon after the football season as possible.
June resignations typically carry with them compelling circumstances, though the specifics of Phillips' "personal reasons" for resigning are unclear. What is clear is that Phillips might have a difficult time finding work this football season, because staffs are already in place for the coming season.
Leak was Florida's starting quarterback for its 2006 BCS national championship team, winning Offensive MVP honors in the title game against Ohio State, a 41-14 UF win. He inherits a much-maligned wide receiving corps at Florida that enters the season lacking a proven threat after being hampered by inconsistency last year.