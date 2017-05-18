Florida WR Antonio Callaway cited for marijuana possession

Florida's Antonio Callaway, one of the top wide receivers in college football, has been cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to Alachua County court records.
Gainesville police smelled marijuana upon stopping Callaway and Kendrick Williams for a seatbelt violation on Saturday morning, and discovered seven grams of marijuana in Callaway's pants, per a police report cited by the Tampa Bay Times. Another 5.4 grams were found in the car, according to the report. Both men claimed ownership of the marijuana, per the report.
UF released a brief statement.
"Coach McElwain is aware of it and it is being dealt with," the statement read, per the Orlando Sentinel.
Callaway is scheduled for an arraignment on June 6.
Callaway caught 54 passes for 721 yards and three touchdowns last season. He's also UF's primary punt returner. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter ranked the junior as the No. 23 player in college football for 2017.
Callaway admitted to using marijuana during an interview for a Title IX sexual assault investigation last summer, per the Times, saying he was "so stoned" that he didn't have interest in having sex with anyone. He was cleared in that case.