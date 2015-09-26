Florida stuns Tennessee with late 63-yard touchdown pass

Florida stunned Tennessee, 28-27, on Saturday for its 11th consecutive win over the rival Volunteers with a 63-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-14 play that brought the Gators back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit with less than two minutes remaining.
The UT defense needed only to prevent the first down to win, or at least make a tackle to have a chance at it. It did neither as Antonio Callaway ran around the containment for the score:
The comeback win spoiled an all-purpose performance by UT quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. His quarterbacking was pedestrian (10 of 17, 87 yards), but he and running back Jalen Hurd carried the UT offense throughout the game. In terms of yardage, Dobbs was the Volunteers' leading passer, rusher and receiver.
Gators DE Jon Bullard, one of the team's top pro prospects, recorded 3.5 tackles for loss in the win. Florida's Bryan Cox, Jr., son of former Miami Dolphins and New York Jets star Bryan Cox, forced and recovered a fumble.