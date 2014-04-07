Florida State WR Kelvin Benjamin visits Philadelphia Eagles

Before the Philadelphia Eagles released DeSean Jackson, addressing a porous defense was perhaps the club's top priority in the draft. But evidence continues to mount that the Eagles are strongly considering a wide receiver with their first-round pick, and former Florida State receiver Kelvin Benjamin is the latest confirmed to be one of the club's 30 allotted prospect visitors.
Jackson was abruptly released by the Eagles on March 28 after posting career-best receiving numbers last year. Texas A&M star receiver Mike Evansvisited the Eagles soon after, and ESPN's Adam Caplan confirmed via Twitter that Benjamin has followed, visiting the team Monday. Indiana WR Cody Latimer, one of the fastest rising prospects in the draft, has also scheduled a visit.
The Eagles draft No. 22 overall, but NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis all project the club to make defense a first-round priority. If the Eagles choose to address their wide receiver need there, however, Benjamin, Oregon State's Brandin Cooks, LSU's Odell Beckham and Southern Cal's Marqise Lee are among players who could be drafted within the Eagles' late first-round range. Cooks already has stated his case to the Eagles, saying he believes he can not only fill Jackson's role but do it better.
Others visiting the Eagles on Monday included former Oklahoma cornerback Aaron Colvin, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and linebacker Jordan Tripp of Montana.