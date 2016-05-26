Florida State tweet boasts 22 players from 2013 season in NFL

Nothing turns the wheels of college football recruiting like NFL success, and Florida State greased them with an impressive graphic Thursday showing the pro football path for 11 of its players on each side of the ball from the 2013 national championship season.
The outcome?
An NFL home for all 22 players pictured:
The display notes a pair of young Pro Bowlers in quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Devonta Freeman, with an offensive grouping pictured from the BCS Championship Game against Auburn. It's accompanied by a photo from a defensive lineup against Miami from the same season that also encompassed NFL players across the board. That defensive lineup includes linebacker Telvin Smith, who was recently unveiled as the No. 83-rated player on NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2016" countdown.
Beyond the players pictured, FSU kicker Roberto Aguayo was also drafted, and was the Seminoles' starting kicker for that season. Aguayo went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round this year.
It's a narrative Florida State has been building over time; it first released a graphic last fall showing that all 11 offensive starters from the game were in the NFL.
The Seminoles had just two players drafted in 2016, though one of them was the No. 5 overall choice in defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who is pictured in the graphic. The two drafts previous to that saw 18 Seminoles selected, including 11 in 2015, providing the vast majority of players displayed. Some reached the NFL as undrafted free agents, such as Tennessee Titans OL Josue Matias and Chicago Bears LB Christian Jones.