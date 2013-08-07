Florida State switches Giorgio Newberry to TE from DE

Now, he will try to make his presence felt at tight end, where FSU had just two scholarship players: junior Nick O'Leary, who is the starter and should be one of the better tight ends in the ACC, and true freshman Jeremy Kerr. The Seminoles lost two backup tight ends recently: Senior Kevin Haplea suffered a severe knee injury in June and sophomore Christo Kourtzidis decided to transfer closer to his home in California in July.