Florida State switches Giorgio Newberry to TE from DE

A lack of numbers at tight end at Florida State has led to a position switch, and the Seminoles now have one of the biggest tight ends in the nation.
Sophomore Giorgio Newberry, who is 6-feet-6 and 285 pounds, has been moved from defensive end. In addition to end, Newberry also played some at defensive tackle in the spring, and his bio on the team's official web site said he was "expected to be a big contributor" on the defensive line this season.
Now, he will try to make his presence felt at tight end, where FSU had just two scholarship players: junior Nick O'Leary, who is the starter and should be one of the better tight ends in the ACC, and true freshman Jeremy Kerr. The Seminoles lost two backup tight ends recently: Senior Kevin Haplea suffered a severe knee injury in June and sophomore Christo Kourtzidis decided to transfer closer to his home in California in July.
"I think it will give us a tremendous presence on the edge," coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters of Newberry's move. " ... I think he can be a defensive end, but I think he can be a tremendous edge blocker with what he does. He can catch the ball, he's got good hands. He played basketball in high school, he's a good athlete, runs well, moves well."
Fisher also said it was too early to speculate about the quarterback job. Conventional wisdom is that redshirt freshman Jameis Winston will be the starter, but Fisher said he hasn't made a decision between Winston and sophomore Jacob Coker, from the same prep alma mater, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's, as Alabama starter AJ McCarron.
Fisher also said there is no timeline for a decision.