Florida State star Jameis Winston top QB of Week 8

Published: Oct 19, 2013 at 04:43 PM
Jameis-Winston-131019-TOS2.jpg

The eight best quarterback performances from Saturday -- an "elite eight," as it were:

8. Brendon Kay, Cincinnati

The key stats: 17 of 24, 300 yards, 4 TD passes, no interceptions in win vs. Connecticut

The buzz: Kay threw three TD passes in the first half, which ended with Cincy leading 27-7; he also scored on a 1-yard run in the first half. Kay has thrown seven TD passes in his past two games.

Things we learned

Jadeveon Clowney-131019-PQ.jpg

From Jadeveon Clowney returning to form to Florida State's complete dismantling of Clemson, here are the lessons learned from the college football weekend. More ...

7. Taylor Kelly, Arizona State

The key stats: 26 of 42, 271 yards, 2 TD passes, 1 interception, 84 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs in win vs. Washington

The buzz: Kelly and the Sun Devils rolled up 585 total yards in upsetting the Huskies. Both of Kelly's TD passes and one of his scoring runs came in the second quarter, when ASU scored 26 points and blew the game open.

6. Derek Carr, Fresno State

The key stats: 33 of 48, 412 yards, 4 TDs, 0 interceptions in win vs. UNLV

The buzz: All four of Carr's TD passes went to Davante Adams, who had eight catches for 221 yards. Carr had two TD passes in the first quarter, including a 75-yarder to Adams on the game's first play from scrimmage.

5. Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

The key stats: 28 of 38, 454 yards, 4 TD passes, 2 interceptions, 48 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD in loss vs. Auburn

The buzz: Manziel ran out of heroics as Auburn pulled the upset in College Station. Manziel threw two TD passes in the first quarter, one in the second and one in the third, and his rushing TD came in the fourth quarter and gave A&M a short-lived 41-38 lead

4. Sean Mannion, Oregon State

The key stats: 36 of 46, 493 yards, 4 TDs, 0 interceptions in win vs. California

The buzz: It was Mannion's fifth 400-yard game of the season; it also was his fifth game with at least four TD passes. He had two TD passes in the first half, which ended with the Beavers leading 28-3. He also completed passes to 12 different receivers.

3. Devin Gardner, Michigan

The key stats: 21 of 29, 503 yards, 2 TD passes, no interceptions, 81 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs in win vs. Indiana

The buzz: Most of Gardner's damage in the air came via WR Jeremy Gallon, who had a Big Ten-record 369 receiving yards. Both TD passes went to Gallon. Gardner scored two rushing TDs in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines pulled away.

2. Jordan Lynch, Northern Illinois

The key stats: 20 of 30, 155 yards, 1 TD pass, 1 interception, 316 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs in win vs. Central Michigan

The buzz: Lynch set a single-game FBS quarterback rushing record, one week after he became the 10th player in FBS history to run for more than 3,000 career yards and pass for more than 4,000 in his career. Lynch rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

1. Jameis Winston, Florida State

The key stats: 22 of 34, 444 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception, 1 rushing TD in win vs. Clemson

The buzz: Winston outdueled Clemson senior QB Tajh Boyd in leading FSU to a rout of the Tigers. He had two TD passes in the first half, and finished off FSU's first possession of the second half with another scoring toss. His rushing TD came late in the third quarter.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW