Florida State's P.J. Williams to miss Saturday's game

The Citadel has a ground-based offense, so Williams' coverage skills wouldn't have been tested by the Bulldogs. Given the gulf separating the teams in terms of talent, Williams likely wouldn't have played much anyway, as it seems likely most of FSU's starters will be on the bench by early in the third quarter. Williams sitting out gives him two weeks to recover, as FSU is off Sept. 13 before playing host to Clemson on Sept. 20 in one of the most important ACC games of the season.