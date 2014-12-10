Florida State's Nick O'Leary wins Mackey Award

This is a down year for tight ends when it comes to the draft, with NFL Media analyst Charles Davis writing that "the cupboard is closer to bare than we've seen in some time" at the position. The most draft-worthy tight end appears to be Michigan's Devin Funchess, who announced Tuesday he was entering the draft a year early. Funchess (6-5, 230) played wide receiver for the Wolverines this season, but his best NFL position appears to be tight end.