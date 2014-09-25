Florida State's Mario Edwards Jr. ruled out for N.C. State game

There is good news and bad news for Florida State heading into its game Saturday against North Carolina State.
The good news: Jameis Winston will return for the Seminoles after the star quarterback was suspended for last week's game vs. Clemson.
On the other hand, they will be without starting defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. on Saturday due to a concussion he suffered last week.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher ruled Edwards out after practice on Thursday according to The Associated Press. Sophomore DeMarcus Walker, who took over for Edwards in the second half last week, will start in place of Edwards against the Wolfpack.
The Seminoles are already thin along the defensive line as they approach the thick of ACC play. Defensive tackle Niles Lawrence-Stample was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle vs. Clemson.
Edwards likely won't be missed too much against an overmatched N.C. State team this week, but his status will be watched closely as tougher tests await Florida State in late October. The 6-foot-3, 294-pound junior is considered one of the country's top pass-rushing prospects and a potential first-round pick if he were to declare early for the 2015 NFL Draft.
"He can play D-tackle, he can play D-end, he can play a 9-technique, he can play a 7- or a 6-[technique]," Fisher said about Edwards prior to the start of the season. "The guy is 305 pounds and can stand still and do back flips in front of you in full pads? I mean, he's athletic."
Backup running back Mario Pender was ruled out for Saturday's game, too -- he also suffered a concussion against Clemson.
After visiting N.C. State on Saturday, top-ranked Florida State will return home to play Wake Forest on Oct. 4.