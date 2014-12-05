Florida State's Karlos Williams to miss ACC Championship Game

Florida State will be without starting tailback Karlos Williams for Saturday's ACC Championship Game because he is suffering from the aftereffects of a concussion.
Williams, a senior, suffered the injury on the second-half kickoff of last Saturday's win over Florida.
True freshman Dalvin Cook will get the start instead. Cook has come on in the second half of the season and is FSU's leading rusher. He is a more explosive runner than Williams and gives FSU the added element of a home-run threat at tailback.
But Williams is a more well-rounded player, and FSU will miss his receiving ability and his blocking; Cook's blitz pickup remains an issue. Given that FSU quarterback Jameis Winston will torch Georgia Tech's secondary if he has time to throw and that Williams is out, it seemingly would behoove Tech to blitz more than usual.
Cook has shown an ability to be an effective receiver of late, and how he potentially is used in that role will be something to follow Saturday.
FSU, which has won 28 in a row, is fourth in this week's College Football Playoff selection committee top 25. The Seminoles look to be a lock for the playoff with a win in the ACC title game.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.