Florida State's Jimbo Fisher signs new contract

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher signed a five-year contract extension Tuesday morning, the school announced.
Fisher's revamped deal reportedly will pay him about $4.2 million per season; details of the deal -- including a buyout number -- are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon at a BCS national championship game media event in Los Angeles. He had agreed to the new deal earlier this month.
Fisher was in the second year of a five-year deal that paid him $2.75 million annually.
Fisher, 48, is in his fourth season as head coach at FSU; he owns a 44-10 record, including 13-0 this season, and the Seminoles will play for the national title Jan. 6 against Auburn.
Fisher's name has surfaced as a possible candidate at Texas, and while he has signed his new deal, that doesn't necessarily take him out of the running with the Longhorns. Mack Brown made about $5.1 million annually at Texas.
