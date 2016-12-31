Florida State's Dalvin Cook intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Cook capped his college career in impressive fashion on Friday night in a 33-32 FSU win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl, winning MVP honors with 145 rushing yards and three receptions for 62 yards. With the performance, he broke his own FSU single-season rushing record, finishing the season with 1,765 yards. He made a strong case to be considered the top running back available in the 2017 NFL Draft over LSU's Leonard Fournette, per NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who attended the game.