Florida State's Dalvin Cook intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook will apply for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, ending a stellar three-year college career that made him the most prolific rusher in Seminoles history.
Cook announced his intentions on Saturday via Instagram.
Cook capped his college career in impressive fashion on Friday night in a 33-32 FSU win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl, winning MVP honors with 145 rushing yards and three receptions for 62 yards. With the performance, he broke his own FSU single-season rushing record, finishing the season with 1,765 yards. He made a strong case to be considered the top running back available in the 2017 NFL Draft over LSU's Leonard Fournette, per NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who attended the game.
Cook (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) broke Warrick Dunn's FSU career rushing record on Nov. 19 in a 225-yard performance against Syracuse, passing the 4,000-yard career milestone in the same game. He's been compared to former Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins star Clinton Portis, blending a patient style in setting up his blocks with explosive acceleration and change-of-direction skills. Per one NFL scout, the junior is "every bit as good" as Fournette, who also has announced he will apply for early draft eligibility.
College underclassmen face a Jan. 16 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.
Cook's receiving skills make him a potential three-down back in the NFL, which figures to bring him significantly more draft value. He also delivered big production for the Seminoles when it mattered most. Against three of the toughest defenses he faced in the regular season -- Miami, Clemson and Florida -- he rushed for 150, 169 and 153 yards, respectively.